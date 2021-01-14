Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.89. 417,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.