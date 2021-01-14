Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,280,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after acquiring an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000.

SCHG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $128.26. 1,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

