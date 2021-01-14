Scotiabank Increases Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to $3.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $2.44 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

