Scotiabank Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $38.50

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $39.50 to $38.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.87.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

