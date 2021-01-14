Scotiabank Raises Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$3.25

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.61 million and a P/E ratio of -82.31. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$154,907.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,052,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,992,295.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $262,634.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

