Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.
Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 99,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,663. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.60.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.