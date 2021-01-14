Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 99,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,663. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.60.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

