Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of Dycom Industries worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $89.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

