Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,216.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,153.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,018.46. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

