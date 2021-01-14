Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of ICU Medical worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $222.07 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,207 shares of company stock worth $26,361,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

