Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $551.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $579.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

