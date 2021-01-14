Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of IAA worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE IAA opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

