Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $111.61 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

