SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.02

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.02 and last traded at $234.81, with a volume of 31856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average of $158.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 302,653 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,385,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1,382.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.