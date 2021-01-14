Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of SAVE opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

