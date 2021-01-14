Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $72.98 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00351742 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00028313 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.91 or 0.01042718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 174,803,489 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

