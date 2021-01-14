Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Up 8%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.38 and last traded at $72.36. Approximately 360,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 305,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

