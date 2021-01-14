Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches Market Cap of $14.62 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $1.69 million worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060091 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,291.76 or 0.86247373 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

