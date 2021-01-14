ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) versus Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) Head to Head Review

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Green Street Capital alerts:

This table compares Green Street Capital and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A ServiceSource International -8.85% -8.76% -4.52%

This table compares Green Street Capital and ServiceSource International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.71 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -17.56

Green Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceSource International.

Risk & Volatility

Green Street Capital has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Street Capital and ServiceSource International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceSource International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ServiceSource International has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.