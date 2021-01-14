Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.20. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

