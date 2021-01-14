Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SJR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 69,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

