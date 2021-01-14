Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 84.26%.

SJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.