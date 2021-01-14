Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

