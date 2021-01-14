Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SJR.B. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SJR.B stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,557. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$17.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.51.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

