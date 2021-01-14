Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$5.00

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$295.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. Shawcor Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.87.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

