Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 827 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

