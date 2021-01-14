Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 90 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Saia by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 354,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Saia by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $187.16 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.