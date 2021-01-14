Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,201 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ASML by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $514.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.35 and a 200 day moving average of $403.20. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $515.60. The firm has a market cap of $215.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

