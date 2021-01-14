Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $369,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 142,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.22.

Autodesk stock opened at $314.33 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.