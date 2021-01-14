Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $393,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

