Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $707,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 247,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,808,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,975 shares during the last quarter.

IAU opened at $17.62 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

