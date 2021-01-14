Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,213 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after buying an additional 228,662 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after buying an additional 377,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,476. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

