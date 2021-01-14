Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $15,503,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

