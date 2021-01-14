Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 345 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. 140166 boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

