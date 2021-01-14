SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $193,757.10

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $193,757.10 and approximately $24.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,134.35 or 0.03003613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00388270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.86 or 0.01320914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.59 or 0.00557618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00445769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00304269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00019900 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

