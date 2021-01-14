ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $125.85 and last traded at $125.16, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.62.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $376,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,557 shares of company stock worth $40,449,964. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $6,104,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.