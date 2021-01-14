Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

