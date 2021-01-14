Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 166.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $20.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,179.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,028.47. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.89, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,058.93.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.