Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.49

Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 121464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,512.66.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1,810.00 target price on shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 941.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,440.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,349.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total transaction of C$716,705.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,510.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

