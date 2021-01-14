Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Declines By 68.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.