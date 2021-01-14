Short Interest in AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Drops By 59.4%

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,765. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 71,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

