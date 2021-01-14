Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Decreases By 71.2%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Altigen Communications has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

