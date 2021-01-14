Short Interest in Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Drops By 66.7%

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Athena Silver has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About Athena Silver

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

