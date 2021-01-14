Short Interest in Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Drops By 66.7%

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Athena Silver has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About Athena Silver
