Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Declines By 63.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bank of Ireland Group stock remained flat at $$4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

