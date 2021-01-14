Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Expands By 65.6%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the December 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter.

BKN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. 33,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,840. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

