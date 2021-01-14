Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Decreases By 83.3%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $114.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.3192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

