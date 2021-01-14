Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Declines By 56.7%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:COE traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $520.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 534,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

