Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Expands By 208.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deswell Industries stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 21,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,705. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

