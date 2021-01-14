Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Decreases By 68.2%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EMMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

