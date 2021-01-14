Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Decreases By 68.2%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EMMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.37.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
