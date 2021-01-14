Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Declines By 81.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the December 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

