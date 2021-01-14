Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Grows By 156.7%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FRSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis increased their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,648,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,351,594. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

